Pundit urges Leeds United to make move for 11-goal Premier League player

Danny Mills has urged Leeds United to consider a move for Norwich City striker Teemu Pukki, providing the Whites secure promotion to the Premier League.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side have spent much of the season relying on Patrick Bamford to lead the line up front, and although the forward has managed to register 13 goals in the Championship, he has at times been scrutinised for missing a few presentable chances in front of goal.

The Whites made the move to bring Jean-Kevin Augustin to Elland Road on loan from RB Leipzig in January, but so far the striker has been unable to have much of an impact, making just three league appearances, which suggests that Leeds will be needing to maybe consider other options in the summer.

Pukki was Norwich’s go to player for goals on the road to promotion last term, netting 29 goals in 43 appearances in the Championship, and he has so far managed to score 11 Premier League goals for Daniel Farke’s side, despite them struggling down at the bottom of the Premier League table.

Speaking to the Football Insider, Mills suggested that Pukki could be exactly the type of striker they need to bring into the club, if they were promoted to help them score more goals and establish themselves back in the top-flight.

“Pukki would be the obvious choice. It is where does he go and what sort of fee would he command. Does he want to leave Norwich? He is the obvious one.

“He is a goalscorer and he has proven he can do it. A good position and the way that Leeds play… But Bielsa is a funny one and a canny one at times. He could bring in somebody completely left-field. He may well use his contacts in South-America or Spain to bring in somebody.

“I think it would be obvious that they would have to bring somebody of quality in the centre-forward position if they get promoted.”

The verdict

You can certainly see why Mills would be wanting Leeds to make the move for Pukki in the summer, with the Finland international having shown his ability in front of goal in the Championship and in the Premier League during his time with Norwich.

Leeds will obviously be needing to add some extra firepower to their attacking options in the summer, were they to secure promotion, with Bamford never really having managed to prove himself in the top-flight during previous spells with the likes of Burnley and Crystal Palace.

In contrast, Pukki has shown he can adapt to life in the Premier League and has reached double figures in a side that has struggled down at the foot of the table for most of the campaign, which shows that he could potentially make a real difference at Elland Road.

Pukki also offers excellent link up with the rest of his team-mates, which would see him really suit the way that Leeds play, so were Norwich to be relegated and the Whites promoted, they should really consider going along with Mills’ suggestion.