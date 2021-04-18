Pundit urges Leeds United to finalise deal for Championship transfer target

Kevin Campbell believes that Leeds United would be making a ‘smart’ signing if they can bring Callum Styles in from Barnsley.

The Tykes have been the surprise story in the Championship this season, with the Yorkshire outfit pushing for promotion via the play-offs.

Unsurprisingly, this means several players in Valérien Ismaël’s squad are catching the eye, with Football League World revealing that Leeds United are one of several clubs keeping tabs on Styles.

The left-sided player has shone at wing-back in the current campaign, impressing with his ability on the ball and his hardworking style.

And, speaking to Football Insider, Campbell made it clear that he feels Styles will be able to handle the step up, as he claimed a move to Elland Road could work out for all parties.

“I have watched Styles a number of times over the past couple of seasons and he is a decent player. It is his potential which is drawing Leeds in. If they can get him in, let him develop while learning Bielsa’s system it could be a smart piece of business.

“He is contributing with both goals and assists in the Championship and that will appeal to Leeds. It could be a smart signing I think.”

The verdict

There won’t be many who disagree with Campbell here, as Styles has been excellent for Barnsley and considering his age, he could go on to become a good player in the Premier League.

With Leeds needing a left-back for next season, he would appear to be a good fit because of the way he plays.

However, his only focus right now will be on Barnsley, and all connected to the Tykes will hope that they are in the top-flight playing against Leeds next season.

