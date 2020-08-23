Pundit urges Everton to secure big-money move for 27-y/o midfielder

Former England international Danny Mills believes that Everton will be making a great signing if they bring in Watford’s Abdoulaye Doucoure.

It’s no secret that Carlo Ancelotti is desperate to bring the Frenchman to Goodison Park but so far they haven’t been able to agree a fee with the Hornets.

However, talks are expected to continue in the coming weeks and there is an expectation that Doucoure will move on.

And, speaking to Football Insider, Mills explained why the former Rennes man has the exact qualities that Everton need in the middle of the park.

“They lost Idrissa Gueye, that midfield holder and Doucoure is that kind of player. He is athletic, has lots of energy but is happy to sit in that holding role and break things up.

“That is what Everton missed at times last season so I can see that, if it comes off, as a very good acquisition for Everton.”

It has been reported that Watford are holding out for around £25m for the 27-year-old who has been a key player for the club over the past few years.

The verdict

Unfortunately for Watford fans it seems inevitable that Doucoure will leave but they are right to demand a significant fee for the player.

Given his quality, you can understand where Mills is coming from and it’s an area that Ancelotti needs to strengthen as Everton are weak in midfield.

So, it seems a matter of time before the transfer happens and Watford need to reinvest the funds that are brought in wisely.

