Gabby Agbonlahor believes that Wilfried Gnonto would be a ‘great signing’ for Everton, as he urged the club to seal a move for the Leeds forward.

Everton interested in Wilfried Gnonto

The Italian international enjoyed a fine first year in English football individually, even if it ended in disappointment as the Whites were relegated from the top-flight.

Gnonto’s performances caught the eye, with Juventus among many clubs who have been linked with a move for the 19-year-old.

However, it’s Everton who appear to be pushing hardest to sign the winger, with some reports stating they have had a £15m bid rejected by Leeds for the player.

And, speaking to Football Insider, Agbonlahor made it clear that this would be a real coup for the Goodison Park outfit if they manage to do the deal.

“I think he would be a great signing. He’s young and hungry, I think he is just 19 years of age and he will want to impress. It was tough for Gnonto last season, as he was playing in a poor team and he was getting no service as well as getting beat every week, and that makes it hard for a young player to progress.

“If Everton can start off better, then Gnonto is looking at the club thinking that they will have more ambition than just fighting to survive. I think it will be a clever signing and money well spent if they can get him for £20m.”

Will Leeds sell Wilfried Gnonto?

Unlike many others in the Leeds squad, such as Rasmus Kristiansen, Robin Koch and Diego Llorente who have already left, it has been reported that Gnonto does not have a release clause in his contract.

With his deal running until the summer of 2027, there’s no pressure for Leeds to sell this summer, and it’s thought there is a real determination to keep the talented youngster, so he can be part of Farke’s squad moving forward.

Obviously, that doesn’t mean Gnonto won’t be sold, but it suggests that any buying club will need to put down silly money for the player, which would be a lot more than the £15m mentioned.

There will need to be more departures from Leeds this summer, but there are other players that the club will look to move on ahead of the deadline.

Leeds United summer transfer plans

The outgoing business is going to have an impact on who comes through the door, so it could be a case of waiting and seeing what happens, even if a few areas that need strengthening quickly.

Leeds know they have a proven operator at this level in Farke, so he will be aware of the business they must do, and he will use pre-season to get the team playing in the way he wants.

It will be interesting to see how it plays out, and the future of Gnonto is particularly intriguing. As Agbonlahor says, he would be a great addition for Everton, but it would be a statement of intent if the 49ers can convince the player to stay.