Bosun Lawal's loan from Celtic to Fleetwood Town has proven to be a resounding success, and he is now of interest to Championship clubs.

The Cod Army saw themselves relegated from League One after nine years in the third tier of English football on Saturday, meaning a return to his parent club Celtic ahead of the summer window, with Brendan Rodgers likely to assess the youngster heading into next season.

However, this summer is set to bring about plenty of interest in the versatile youngster, as according to Alan Nixon of The Sun, QPR are leading the race for the Republic of Ireland U-21 international, with promoted duo Portsmouth and Derby County also among his suitors heading into the summer.

In August of last year, Lawal signed a new long-term contract with Celtic until the summer of 2026, and on the same day, he joined Fleetwood in League One on a season-long loan deal, where he would be managed by former Celtic captain and club legend Scott Brown.

He originally signed as a centre-back under Brown, but his best performances have come following his dismissal, with Charlie Adam turning him into a midfielder to great effect. Operating as a defensive or central midfield player in a three-man midfield, he has become one of the best ball-carrying midfielders in the division.

Carlton Palmer's Celtic and Lawal verdict

Lawal has been virtually ever-present this season, featuring in 42 of the club's 46 league games, including 40 starts. It's been a hugely beneficial loan in terms of his development, and the obvious next step is Celtic's first-team or the Championship next season, be that with QPR, Portsmouth, or Derby County.

Ex-England international Carlton Palmer believes remaining with Celtic would be a mistake for Lawal at this stage in his development, and has urged him to move to Derby under Paul Warne this summer.

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Palmer said: "A host of clubs are interested in Celtic's Republic of Ireland prospect.

"One of the teams that are leading the race is QPR, but Derby and Portsmouth have already registered their interest in the young player.

"He's still under contract with Celtic for a while, until 2026, and Brendan Rodgers has already said he wants him to come back into the fold to have a look at him in pre-season.

"He's been out on loan this season and been exceptional with Fleetwood Town. We know they are in a lower quality league to what Celtic are playing in, so it will be interesting to see what he's like in pre-season.

"I think it's highly likely that he'll be sent out on loan again, or if they get the right offer for him, then they might move him on.

"Recruitment is important for Celtic, with them getting it wrong in the recent past, so it's important that they get that right this summer, but Rodgers clearly wants to have a look at him as well to see where he is.

"Going from League One to playing for Celtic in European football is a completely different level, so the likelihood is that he goes back out on loan.

"But the 20-year-old has impressed and I'm sure QPR and both recently promoted Pompey and Derby in the Championship would be good fits for him.

"They'll all be eager to see whether he's allowed to move out on loan or for a permanent deal. As a young player, you want to play regularly, which is why he may not want to go back to Celtic.

"I think Derby may be a great move for him. Paul Warne is excellent with young players and gives them opportunities, and will get his head in the right place."

Bosun Lawal's career stats - as per Transfermarkt 30/04/24 Club Appearances (all comps) Goals Assists Watford U-18 4 0 0 Celtic B 21 6 2 Celtic 1 0 0 Fleetwood Town 46 6 2 Republic of Ireland U-17 1 0 0 Republic of Ireland U-19 7 0 0 Republic of Ireland U-21 4 1 0

Lawal's next career move

Lawal would add plenty of legs to an aging Derby midfield, and with the Rams losing Max Bird this summer, midfield additions will be sought in the transfer market.

Ebou Adams may well be one, but Lawal would add plenty for Warne and co. Unsurprisingly, due to his sheer size and frame at 6'2", Lawal is an absolute powerhouse, and combines excellent strength with the ability to move the ball very quickly.

The 20-year-old has plenty of attributes to make it to a higher level already, thus Championship interest is to be expected, and it feels like the obvious next step in his career.