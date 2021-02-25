Pundit urges Celtic to turn to Championship figure after Neil Lennon’s exit

Trevor Sinclair believes that Celtic should turn to Stoke City’s Michael O’Neill as they look for Neil Lennon’s successor.

The Scottish champions have endured a miserable season by their high standards. Having failed to qualify for the Champions League, they were embarrassed in the Europa League, and more important are way behind rivals Rangers in the league.

Therefore, it’s seemed a matter of time before Lennon’s exit was confirmed, and the announcement came in the week.

Whilst John Kennedy is taking over for the rest of the season, the Celtic hierarchy will begin the search for a new boss. And, speaking on TalkSPORT, former England international Sinclair urged them to consider O’Neill.

“They’ve got to bring in an experienced manager that needs to know about recruitment, he’s got to do the scouting again. I like Michael O’Neill because he did a fantastic job with Northern Ireland, he’s done a superb job with Stoke City.

“I feel you need a manager like that to come in and get the club into shape and really get it going again.”

O’Neill’s Potters side are currently 10th in the Championship, just four points away from the top six.

The verdict

I’m not sure O’Neill would be the high-profile name that Celtic fans would want, but he is a good manager, who has shown he can organise a team, both with Stoke and Northern Ireland.

So, you can see why Sinclair thinks he’d be a good fit, although Stoke won’t want to see the boss go.

Ultimately, nothing is going to happen before the season ends, so O’Neill’s focus is only on Stoke, and there’s still a chance they could win promotion.

