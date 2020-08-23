Pundit urges Celtic to move for EFL star after transfer update

Former England international Darren Bent believes that Celtic should move for Ivan Toney with the money they are set to receive from Tom Rogic.

The Australian playmaker is expected to leave Parkhead for a Qatari club in a deal that could bring £4m in for the Scottish club.

Boss Neil Lennon will surely want those funds to strengthen his squad in the pursuit of ten-in-a-row and Bent told Football Insider that the Hoops should go back in for Toney, who had been a target earlier this summer.

“We’ve seen Barry Fry saying he would like to keep him but unfortunately I don’t think a club like Peterborough, no disrespect, they’re a team that when they have a gem at the club, financially that keeps them going for a long, long time.

“I think he’ll cost more than £4million but that money would go a long way to adding on a little bit more to tempt Peterborough to let him go and bring in that up and coming striker that might be a really good signing for Celtic.”

The former Newcastle United man hit 24 goals in 32 League One games before the campaign was cut short last season.

The verdict

Whilst Toney is undoubtedly a quality player, Celtic already have four senior strikers and there will be an expectation that new recruit Albian Ajeti can form a good partnership with the classy Odsonne Eduoard.

So, they don’t really need a new number nine unless the Frenchman leaves, meaning any funds brought in from Rogic’s sale should be used elsewhere.

As for Toney, he is ready for the step up, with move inevitable. It will be interesting to see where he ends up.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.