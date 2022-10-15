Pundit urges Aston Villa to seal January transfer swoop for Watford man

Gabby Agbonlahor believes that Aston Villa still need a player like Watford’s Ismaila Sarr after failing to finalise a deal for the winger in the summer.

The Senegal international was expected to leave Vicarage Road in the previous transfer window and it had been reported that Villa had agreed a fee for Sarr before talks broke down at a late stage.

That has benefited Watford, with Sarr scoring four goals and registering three assists, with the attacker sure to be key to their promotion hopes.

However, they will still have a battle to keep hold of the player in January and Agbonlahor urged his former side to return with an offer for Sarr in the New Year when speaking to Football Insider.

“We lack pace. There was talk of Sarr coming in and he didn’t come. We are crying out for someone like him who can open up defences with speed. It’s just a shame at the moment to see how my team play.”

Sarr is expected to be in the XI as Slaven Bilic’s side take on Watford this evening.

The verdict

It has been a frustrating season so far for Villa and the problem has been scoring goals, so you can certainly understand the point Agbonlahor is making.

They probably do feel that Sarr would’ve made a big difference but the move didn’t happen and it has been a major boost for Watford.

Of course, it could be a different story and it will be an interesting month for the Hornets but in the meantime they will just be hoping Sarr can continue what has been a productive campaign.

