Pundit urges 28-year-old to join Leeds United amid top-six interest

Kevin Phillips has urged Joshua King to snub a move to a Premier League top-six side in order to join Leeds United.

The 28-year-old is likely to be a player in demand heading into the summer transfer window after an impressive campaign for AFC Bournemouth in the Premier League.

The forward has scored four goals in the top-flight and produced two assists for Eddie Howe’s side, with the Cherries sitting 18th in the table and in the relegation zone only on goal difference.

Sky Sports have recently claimed that four of the Premier League’s top-six sides are monitoring King ahead of the summer, after a £20m bid from Manchester United was rejected in the summer.

But in an interview with Football Insider, former Sunderland and West Brom striker Kevin Phillips has urged King to snub interest from the top-six, and join a side like Leeds where he will earn regular game time.

He said: “Very exciting player but I am unsure whether he would be happy playing second-fiddle to Harry Kane.

“He may not play very often. King needs to go somewhere where he will play often – Leeds springs to mind.

“If he goes there he will be their number one striker and play every week.

“There is the lure of a club like Tottenham but ultimately, you do not want to be there knowing that if Kane stays fit you are very rarely going to start. That can affect your confidence.

“I would prefer to see him go somewhere where he plays regularly.”

Marcelo Bielsa is likely to strengthen his side this summer as Leeds gear up for a potential, long-awaited return to the Premier League.

The Whites sit top of the Sky Bet Championship table, seven points clear of third with nine games remaining this term.

The Verdict

King is a player who knows the Premier League well and has been an exciting player for Bournemouth in recent seasons.

I agree with Phillips here – he’s at an age now where he needs to keep on improving, but also needs to play regularly, otherwise his career could go down the pan.

Leeds would match King’s ambitions, in my opinion. I can’t see them struggling if they do go up, and under Bielsa, they should push for a top-half finish.