Pundit unconvinced by Sheffield Wednesday transfer arrival

Former Sheffield Wednesday player Carlton Palmer is unconvinced by the arrival of Sam Hutchinson at Hillsborough with the player re-signing for the Owls.

The Owls are looking to fight their way out of the relegation zone this season and have given themselves a fighting chance after an up and down first half to the campaign.

It appears they’re looking to an old face to help them in the second half of the season, then, with Hutchinson arriving having been released by the Owls only a few months earlier when Garry Monk was in charge.

He should settle in quickly and get back up to speed with the Owls, then, but Carlton Palmer isn’t convinced he is going to help a great deal, citing previous fitness issues.

He said, via Football Fancast:

“Listen, I’ve always liked Sam in terms of what he gives the team when he plays, but he doesn’t play an awful lot of games because he’s either suspended or injured.

“I really don’t understand. Again, this [decision] would be the chairman and his advisors. Why would you go and sign a player you’ve let go? You’ve let him go for a reason, so why would you re-sign him again? It just doesn’t make sense.

“Don’t get me wrong, when Sam plays he gives 110% – he’s all in. I like that about him, but he picks up a lot of injuries and misses a lot of games.

“I don’t see the benefit in re-signing somebody like Sam.”

The Verdict

You can see where Palmer is coming from as Hutchinson has had rotten luck with injuries in the past and Owls fans will be hoping he can avoid that for the rest of this season at the very least.

If he can stay fit, Palmer is also right in saying the player will be committed completely to the cause and that is what you need in relegation fights.

It’s a low-cost solution for the Owls and fans will just hope it’s a re-signing that pays off.