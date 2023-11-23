Highlights Despite a lack of game-time and competition for a starting spot, Harry Souttar is determined to stay and fight for his place at Leicester City.

Souttar acknowledges the challenge of breaking into a successful team but remains committed to maintaining his fitness and performance levels for when he is called upon.

It is unlikely that Souttar will leave the club in the January transfer window, but if Leicester get promoted and he continues to receive limited playing time, he may consider a move elsewhere in the summer.

It's fair to say that Harry Souttar's £15 million switch from Stoke City to Leicester in the January transfer window of 2023 has not gone to plan.

The towering centre-back was on the radar of Premier League clubs in 2021 before his unfortunate and cruel knee injury ruled him out for nearly a whole calendar year, but after featuring for Australia in the FIFA World Cup at the back end of last year, clubs came back in for his services.

And it was the Foxes who got a deal done close to the transfer deadline back in January, but despite making 12 appearances for City in the Premier League last season, Souttar has barely featured under new head coach Enzo Maresca.

The 25-year-old, who has scored 10 times in 21 appearances for Australia, has only played twice in all competitions this season, whilst he saw transfer interest from Rangers in the summer not materialise into anything.

With Leicester now flying high in the Championship, it looks unlikely that Souttar has much of a future under Maresca despite an eight-figure sum being spent on him less than a year ago.

What is Harry Souttar's stance on his Leicester City future?

Despite the severe lack of game-time under Maresca and the fact he now appears to be fourth-choice, Souttar is not giving up on making an impact for Leicester going forward and wants to remain at the club.

"I definitely want to stay and fight for my place, for sure," Souttar admitted whilst on international duty for the Socceroos, via PerthNow.

"Obviously, I know it's difficult with the results we've been having.

"But I've had a good couple of conversations with the manager and he knows that whenever he needs me, I'll be 100 per cent ready.

"They're flying at the moment, top of the league, so it's hard to get in.

"But all I can do is keep my training levels up, keep my fitness levels up, and, when called upon, be ready and hopefully perform well."

Will Harry Souttar leave Leicester City in January?

Ex-England international midfielder Carlton Palmer believes that Souttar will remain at Leicester in January because of his stance that he wants to fight for his place, but should the Foxes win promotion back to the Premier League in 2024 then that would be the prime timing to depart the King Power Stadium.

"Harry Souttar is determined to stay and fight for his place at Leicester City despite a lack of game-time and the teams' current success," Palmer said when speaking to Football League World.

"Souttar has made just one league appearance for the Foxes this season and faces tough competition for a spot in the starting line-up.

"The Australian headed off to the World Cup in Qatar (in 2022) where he earned a positive reputation for his performances, helping the Socceroos reach the second round of the tournament - this led to him making the switch to Leicester in the January transfer window in a deal worth £15 million from Stoke.

"However, as we head into 2024, the centre-back is struggling to get into the Leicester team as they look to earn promotion back to the Premier League at the first attempt.

"Harry is under contract at Leicester until the summer of 2028, it appears he's well down the pecking order at Leicester and given what Souttar has said recently I don't expect him to push to leave in the January transfer window, even though he has been linked with Glasgow Rangers.

"But the summer could be a different matter - should Leicester get promotion and he's played very little football in the Championship, it's unlikely that he's going to play any football in the Premier League, it will be then time for him to seek a move elsewhere."