Pundit tips youngster for regular Leeds appearances next season

Quoted by Football Insider, former Leeds United defender Danny Mills has tipped Illan Meslier to be the club’s number one goalkeeper next season, unless a big signing is made in that position.

The youngster signed at the start of this campaign and was seen as the understudy to Kiko Casilla.

So that proved for much of the campaign but, with the Spaniard getting a lengthy suspension, Meslier was given his chance and has done well overall since coming in.

Indeed, he is still very young so mistakes are going to creep in but overall there is clearly talent there and Mills feels as though he could be the club’s number one next season, too, unless they make a big signing in between the sticks.

Mills said:

“Meslier knows he is going to play between now and end of the season.

“Meslier looks like he is really good keeper. Anybody that comes in is going to have to be significantly better than him if they are going to come in as number one.”

The Verdict

He is young for a regular outfield player, let alone a goalkeeper, but it is clear that Meslier has plenty of talent and fans of the Whites will rightly be pleased with what they have seen.

Whether he is ready for a potential Premier League campaign next season remains to be seen but it is clear that he is talent and he will only improve by being exposed to such challenges.

Without doubt, though, there is belief in him from the club.