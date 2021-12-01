Pundit tips West Brom man to seal Newcastle transfer in January

Sam Johnstone is set to be a wanted man when the January transfer window opens with his West Bromwich Albion future far from certain.

The England international’s contract at The Hawthorns expires in the summer and despite negotiations starting in September, there has been no movement with an update a month ago from Valerien Ismael suggesting that more talks will happen in January.

By that point though non-English teams can approach Johnstone on a pre-contract agreement but it’s set to be Premier League teams who show the most interest in the 28-year-old, and they are teams who would have to pay a fee next month.

Tottenham, Southampton and West Ham have all shown interest over the months but last week it was reported by CalcioMercato that newly-rich Newcastle United are also interested in bringing the shot-stopper to St. James’ Park.

That is a move that makes sense according to former Leeds United and Coventry City forward Noel Whelan, who believes a bid of around £10 million would convince the Baggies to sell Johnstone before his contract is up.

“It would be a real no brainer for Newcastle, but West Brom won’t want to lose him,” Whelan told Football Insider.

“If he’s leaving at the end of the season, they may as well keep him at the club – he could make the difference in their promotion bid.

“So I can’t see a loan for him happening, I would be very surprised if it did. Maybe Johnstone is a player Newcastle could buy outright, so West Brom can get some money in.

“It won’t be a lot of money – around £8-10million would probably do the trick and Newcastle would be getting a very good goalkeeper for that figure.

“If Newcastle are going to spend any money in January, it may as well be on him – at least they know he will be at the club for four to five years.”

The Verdict

Johnstone is a goalkeeper who should be playing in the Premier League and if he doesn’t agree to a new contract at West Brom by next month then you’d imagine they’ll cash in.

You cannot begrudge him wanting to be back in the top flight as soon as possible to enhance his England credentials as he’s certainly good enough to be between the sticks for his nation.

Would Newcastle be the best club for Johnstone though? The Magpies themselves could be back in the Championship the way things are going but there’s no doubt they could boost his wages up and then some.

It’s a risky one if Johnstone wants to be a Premier League player for the next few years but West Brom surely cannot stand in his way if Eddie Howe’s side do come in for him.