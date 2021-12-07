Pundit tips West Brom and Championship rivals for transfer disappointment after Celtic & Rangers update

Alan Hutton believes the prospect of playing in Europe for Celtic or Rangers could be decisive in the race for Tottenham’s Dilan Markanday in the January transfer window.

The 20-year-old has been outstanding for Spurs’ U23 side this season, with his form catching the eye of several clubs ahead of the winter window, and the player is said to be open to getting competitive football, even if it’s on loan.

QPR, Bournemouth and West Brom have all been credited with an interest in the winger, and it was claimed last week that Glasgow giants Celtic and Rangers are also keen.

And, speaking to Football Insider, Hutton explained why competing in Europe for either of the Scottish sides could be a factor for Markanday, although he acknowledged game time will be the most important aspect.

“The fact they’re in Europe, it will boil down how much playing time is he going to get. If he’s going to come up to Rangers, maybe sit on the bench and be a bit-part player, that’s not ideal. If he’s going to go to Celtic and play more minutes, it’s all about the player’s development.

“His plan is to come up, do well, play games to go back and be a Tottenham Hotspur player.”

The verdict

It’s hard to disagree with Hutton here. The priority for Markanday is going to be to get regular minutes as he’s starring for the U23s and will feel he is ready for that next step.

Obviously, if he can get assurances that he will play at either Celtic or Rangers, it’s going to appeal to the youngster. They are both huge clubs, are in Europe after Christmas and are competing for the title.

However, the Championship is a very competitive league, so it seems as if the player is going to have a big decision to make.

