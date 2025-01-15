Pundit Carlton Palmer believes returning for a third spell at Watford would be the best move for Nottingham Forest striker Emmanuel Dennis.

According to Sky Sports journalist Dharmesh Sheth, three Championship clubs are interested in signing Dennis this month, along with a La Liga side and a Serie A outfit, and Forest are believed to be open to both loan and permanent offers.

Dennis first made his name in English football with Watford in the Premier League during the 2021-22 season when he scored 10 goals and provided six assists in 35 games, and his form earned him a £20 million move to the City Ground in the summer of 2022.

However, it has not worked out for Dennis at Forest, and after spending the first half of last season on loan at Turkish side Istanbul Basaksehir, he returned to Vicarage Road on a temporary basis last January, scoring four goals in 18 appearances for the Hornets.

Dennis remained in the East Midlands in the summer, but he has not made a single appearance for Nuno Espirito Santo's high-flying side this season, and with his list of suitors increasing, he looks set to be on the move in the coming weeks.

Emmanuel Dennis' career stats (as per Transfermarkt) Club Appearances Goals Assists Zorya Luhansk 26 6 1 Club Brugge 116 29 13 Cologne 10 1 1 Watford 55 14 6 Nottingham Forest 25 2 3 Istanbul Basaksehir 8 0 0

Carlton Palmer urges Watford to seal Emmanuel Dennis deal

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Palmer said that Dennis would be a strong signing for any promotion-chasing Championship club, but he believes a return to Watford could be the perfect move for the 27-year-old.

"A trio of Championship clubs are interested in Nottingham Forest's Emmanuel Dennis," Palmer said.

"The 27-year-old is currently out of favour at the City Ground.

"The three Championship clubs, along with a La Liga club and a Serie A club, are all keen to sign the Nigerian international this month.

"Forest will listen to both permanent and loan offers for the player.

"Dennis joined Forest from Watford in the summer of 2022, but he has endured a tough time at the City Ground, and his two-and-a-half year stay in the Midlands could come to an end this month.

"The Championship clubs that are interested in him are unknown, and we'll have to wait and see which clubs will come in for him.

"He would be a shrewd acquisition, he may go to Watford on loan again, we'll have to wait and see.

"Who would I see him being a good fit for? I think he enjoyed his time at Watford.

"He will want to get out on the pitch, and he will want to go to a club with ambition, so anybody at the top of the league will be in the hunt for that type of player.

"You would think that maybe going back to Watford where he enjoyed his football would be a good move for him."

Related Watford join Middlesbrough in race to sign Premier League player Watford have set their sights on a deal involving Bournemouth this January

Emmanuel Dennis could be the ideal solution to big Watford problem

After Daniel Jebbison returned to parent club Bournemouth earlier this month, Watford have been left incredibly light in the striker department.

Vakoun Bayo has led the line for the Hornets for much of this season, and he enjoyed a prolific run of form in November and December, but his goals have dried up lately, meaning head coach Tom Cleverley will need to bolster his forward line this month if he is to keep his side's play-off push on track.

Dennis may have struggled to hit the heights of his first spell at Vicarage Road during his loan stint last season, but he still showed glimpses of his quality, and a permanent return to a club where he has previously thrived could be exactly what he needs to reignite his career after a difficult few years at Forest.