Pundit tips Vincent Kompany for potential Burnley exit

Jaap Stam has backed Burnley boss Vincent Kompany to take over as Belgium manager – although perhaps not just yet.

The Red Devils fell out of the World Cup in the group stage today after they failed to beat Croatia, a result which was Roberto Martinez’s last in charge as his departure was confirmed shortly after.

It’s unlikely the Belgian FA will make a decision on his replacement in the short-term but Stam believes that Kompany, who won 89 caps for his country, is sure to land the job at some point.

“Eventually, I can see Vincent Kompany becoming Belgium’s manager because he’s been doing well. He’s gone into management the right way because you need to learn at different levels and work with different players to eventually manage the national team,” he told Football Betting, as quoted by Metro.

“What’s doing now with Burnley is good and if he keeps going then I’m sure he can also make the next step to the Premier League.”

Kompany has worked wonders since arriving at Turf Moor, overseeing a major squad overhaul and transforming the style of play, but the Clarets sit top of the Championship at this stage.

The verdict

It does seem inevitable that Kompany will get the Belgian job one day because he is proud of his country and he would surely see it as a great honour, so you would expect Stam’s prediction to come true at some point.

Crucially though, you wouldn’t expect it to happen soon. He is central to the project at Burnley and knows there’s a good chance he could be managing in the Premier League next season, which is where most of the elite coaches are right now.

Burnley will get used to this speculation over the coming months so they will just be enjoying Kompany and the team he has created.

