Highlights Swansea City supporters never warmed up to Michael Duff and his sacking came as no surprise.

Duff's style of play did not align with the "Swansea DNA" and a more progressive, attacking approach is expected.

The club has set their sights on ex-Swans coach Chris Davies as their top target for the vacant manager's role.

Swansea City supporters never really took to Michael Duff, so it was not a shock whatsoever when the 45-year-old was sacked earlier this weeks after just over five months in the job in South Wales.

Selected as the replacement for Southampton-bound Russell Martin over the summer, Duff had a good reputation as a man who had got results with Cheltenham Town and Barnsley, but the alarm bells were raised very early on in the 2023-24 season.

Comments playing down the significance of beating bitter rivals Cardiff City in September were received negatively on the terraces, and a defeat to the Bluebirds only added more pressure on the former Northern Ireland international.

And following a 1-1 home draw last weekend against Huddersfield Town, the curtains were drawn on Duff's time at Swansea.

Duff's style of play was not really part of the 'Swansea DNA', with there being an expectation now that the head coach of the club implements a progressive, attacking style of football.

This did not happen under Duff, but chairman Andy Coleman has already stated his desire to put that right with the next appointment, and they have seemingly honed in on an ex-Swans coach as their top target.

Swansea make approach for 38-year-old Davies

As reported on Wednesday by multiple outlets, including Lyall Thomas of Sky Sports, Davies was back on Swansea's list after being a contender over the summer to replace Martin.

And it was claimed that the club were looking for permission from Tottenham Hotspur to speak to the 38-year-old, who spent time as an assistant manager at the Swansea.com Stadium earlier in his career as a right-hand man to Brendan Rodgers.

Chris Davies' Non-Playing Career Team Job Year Joined Year Departed Leicester City Youth Coach 2005 2007 Hawke's Bay (New Zealand) Youth Coach 2007 2009 Swansea City Assistant Manager 2010 2012 Liverpool Assistant Manager 2012 2015 Reading Assistant Manager 2016 2016 Celtic Assistant Manager 2016 2019 Leicester City Assistant Manager 2019 2023 Tottenham Hotspur Assistant Manager 2023 N/A

However, Swansea's move to try and speak to Davies has been turned down by Tottenham, who brought Davies to the club over the summer to work with Ange Postecoglou.

Palmer: Swansea will make another play for Davies

Former England international midfielder Carlton Palmer believes that whilst Swansea won't be happy at not being able to get anywhere with their Duff replacement hunt so far, there is a feeling within him that they are not finished with their pursuit of Davies.

"It looks like Swansea are set to miss out on their top two targets for their vacant manager's role," Palmer said when speaking to Football League World about the Swans job.

"John Eustace has previously turned down the job, citing personal reasons, and Spurs have knocked back an initial approach for Chris Davies.

"Swansea want to appoint a young manager from the domestic market who can play a brand of football that is engrained in their culture.

"Swansea will be disappointed at present that they have been unable to secure their top targets, I believe they will make a further attempt to lure Davies - who has spent most of his career as a coach under former Swans boss Brendan Rodgers - away from Spurs."