Highlights Sheffield United and Burnley both vie for Celtic winger Mikey Johnston, with a reported interest in the player.

Johnston impressed on loan at West Brom last season, scoring 7 goals in 20 appearances in the Championship.

Pundit Carlton Palmer tips Sheffield United to have an edge in signing Johnston due to Chris Wilder's playing style and focus on game time.

Pundit Carlton Palmer believes Sheffield United could have an advantage over Burnley in the race to sign Celtic winger Mikey Johnston.

According to journalist Alan Nixon, the Blades and the Clarets are both interested in Johnston, although neither side have yet made an offer for the 25-year-old.

Johnston spent the second half of last season on loan at West Bromwich Albion in the Championship, and he played a crucial role as the Baggies reached the play-offs, where they were beaten by Southampton in the semi-finals.

Mikey Johnston's stats for West Brom last season (according to Transfermarkt) Appearances 20 Goals 7 Assists 2

The winger has made one substitute appearance for Celtic so far this season, but he is not believed to be in manager Brendan Rodgers' plans, and the Scottish giants are willing to sell him before the end of the transfer window.

Johnston is not the only player that Sheffield United and Burnley are currently battling for, with the pair both said to be keen to sign Brighton & Hove Albion winger Jeremy Sarmiento, who could be allowed to leave for around £6-7 million.

Carlton Palmer tips Sheffield United to win Mikey Johnston race

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Palmer said that while either Sheffield United or Burnley would represent a good move for Johnston, he believes he could be a better fit for the Blades considering manager Chris Wilder's style of play.

"It is being reported that Burnley and Sheffield United are chasing Celtic winger Mikey Johnston," Palmer said.

"The 25-year-old Republic of Ireland international spent the second half of last season on loan at West Bromwich Albion, scoring seven goals and providing two assists in 20 games to help get them into the play-offs.

"Both of these clubs, Burnley and Sheffield United, are going to be vying for automatic promotion, that is for sure.

"Johnston has proven what a good player he can be in the Championship last season with West Brom, and it seems that Celtic are not just open to a loan, but they are open to selling him.

"He wants game time, he hasn't had game time at Celtic, so what he doesn't want to do is leave Celtic and go to a club where he isn't going to get game time.

"As I said, Burnley and Sheffield United will both be pushing for automatic promotion back to the Premier League, and he was involved in the play-offs last season with West Brom.

"We know that Chris Wilder likes to play with two wide players.

"Burnley have started the season very strongly and dispatching Luton 4-1 on the opening weekend says a lot about their intent, but I think Sheffield United will be there or thereabouts and have made some good signings.

"Either one would be a good fit for me, but possibly Sheffield United might just have the edge with the way that Chris likes to play."

Related Jose Mourinho considering transfer move to bring Sheffield United man to Fenerbahce Fenerbahce are in talks with Vini Souza as they consider a transfer move for the Sheffield United midfielder.

Mikey Johnston facing tough decision between Sheffield United and Burnley

With both sides expected to be among the automatic promotion contenders in the Championship this season, Palmer is right that Sheffield United or Burnley are excellent options for Johnston.

Given that the Blades have won a number of transfer battles this summer, they may be slight favourites to land Johnston's signature, and he would likely receive plenty of game time at Bramall Lane, which will be important for him after he struggled for minutes at Celtic.

However, Burnley are in need of reinforcements in the wide areas after Wilson Odobert joined Tottenham Hotspur for a fee of £25 million, while Anass Zaroury is closing in on a €9 million move to Lens, and with the Clarets looking strong in the early stages of the season, Turf Moor could be an attractive destination for Johnston.

Johnston starred during his loan spell at West Brom last season, so he would be an exciting signing for Sheffield United or Burnley, and it will be intriguing to see who wins the race.