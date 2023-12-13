Highlights Mason Holgate has struggled to adapt to life at Southampton and has only played four times since his disastrous debut.

Everton are planning to recall Holgate in January and three clubs, including Middlesbrough and Watford, are interested in signing him.

Rangers could be the most appealing option for Holgate due to their status as a big club, but Middlesbrough may be the best fit given their need for defensive cover.

When arriving at Southampton in August, Mason Holgate was adding to an already strong set of defensive players, with Jack Stephens, Jan Bednarek and eventually Taylor Harwood-Bellis all as options to head coach Russell Martin.

Despite his years of Premier League football for Everton though, who he has played 126 games for in the top flight of English football, the 27-year-old has struggled to adapt to life on the south coast.

Following a disastrous debut against Sunderland in September, in which the Saints were hammered 5-0 at the Stadium of Light, and since then he has played only four times and looks to be the club's fourth-choice centre-back when everyone is fully-fit.

Mason Holgate's Southampton Championship Stats 2023-24 Appearances 5 Goals 0 Assists 0 Yellow Cards 1 Red Cards 0 Clean Sheets 0 Tackles Per Game 1.8 Interceptions Per Game 1.2 Aerial Duels Won Per Game 1.4 Clearances Per Game 2.8 Passing Accuracy 89% Stats Correct As Of December 11, 2023 (As Per Sofascore)

And in light of his lack of game-time, Everton are looking to recall Holgate in the January transfer window, according to The Sun, with three clubs keen on offering the right-sided defender a lifeline in the form of Middlesbrough, Watford and Rangers of Scotland.

Rangers pull could prove too strong ahead of Middlesbrough and Watford for Holgate

Former England international midfielder Carlton Palmer, who was once a Southampton player between 1997 and 1999 whilst also having a brief loan stint a couple of years later with Watford, thinks that Holgate could be a good addition for another Championship side despite his time at the Saints not going to plan.

However, the size of the club that Rangers are could lead to the Ibrox outfit winning the battle for his services.

"Middlesbrough and Watford join the race with Glasgow Rangers for Mason Holgate, who's currently on loan from Southampton," Palmer said when speaking exclusively to Football League World.

"As things stand, Everton are currently planning to recall Holgate in January as he's struggled to secure first-team football at St Mary's - he's made just five appearances and not performed to his true potential.

"Holgate was heavily criticised for his Southampton debut against Sunderland in September and the player himself admitted he was out of his depth.

"Middlesbrough are in urgent need of defensive cover and Holgate at 27 has got Premier League experience.

"Wherever he goes, Everton will want to see him playing, but the opportunity to join Glasgow Rangers might prove too big a draw than Middlesbrough or Watford."

Middlesbrough may be best fit for Holgate

Whilst Rangers are definitely a big club, Philippe Clement has plenty of options at his disposal when it comes to centre-backs at Ibrox, with Connor Goldson, Leon Balogun and John Souttar battling it out for starting spots.

Related Middlesbrough set for blow as Premier League club enter race for 17-goal transfer target Prolific striker Brandon Vazquez was on the shopping list of Boro, but they could now be gazumped by the Bees

One team that definitely is in need of a new central defender however is Middlesbrough, who have lost Darragh Lenihan for the entirety of the current campaign due to an achilles problem.

It leaves Michael Carrick with Paddy McNair, Dael Fry and Matt Clarke to choose from at the back with summer signing Rav van den Berg locking down the right-back spot, but McNair is out of contract in the summer and Clarke has struggled with injuries for a long time himself.

Therefore, Holgate could find a lot of game-time on Teesside in the second half of the campaign, and he should be in a promotion battle if he headed to Boro as well.