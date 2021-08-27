Pundit tips more Sheffield United woe as Luton Town clash comes into focus

Sky Sports EFL pundit David Prutton has suggested that Sheffield United will fall to yet another frustrating defeat in the Championship when they travel to Luton Town on Saturday.

Luton head into the game needing to show a swift response to the 5-0 battering they suffered last time out at Kenilworth Road against Birmingham City.

That performance and result will have somewhat dampened the excitement that the Hatters were generating after a promising summer transfer window and start to the campaign in their 3-0 success over Peterborough United.

The result against Birmingham is not one that you would expect the Hatters to reproduce any time soon though. Nathan Jones’ side have had a solid enough start overall with six points on the board out of a possible 12.

They are perhaps showing signs of a side that have not yet been able to gel together all of their new signings in a way that will offer them consistent wins.

However, the quality is there on the sidelines and on the pitch for them to start finding consistency within their performances and results.

Sheffield United managed to pick up a much-needed win against Derby County in midweek in the League Cup and Slavisa Jokanovic needs that to be the game that kick starts their campaign.

The Blades have been on the end of three defeats in their opening four Championship matches. Against Huddersfield Town last time out in the league they suffered the frustration of a last minute defeat.

That came after a dreadful performance from them in their 4-0 loss at West Brom. It was always going to take time for Jokanovic to transform Sheffield United’s losing mentality from last term and he needed more backing in the transfer market so far.

Making his latest round of predictions for Sky Sports, Prutton suggested that Sheffield United would once again be on the end of another defeat against Luton. He believes that the Hatters will come out on top with a 2-1 victory.

He wrote: “It has been a topsy-turvy start to the season for Luton to say the latest. A big win against Peterborough, a narrow defeat at West Brom. They then snuck past Barnsley before being absolutely flattened by Birmingham.”

“Still, Sheffield United would have taken six points at this stage. They finally got a goal last weekend, but still lost at home to Huddersfield. A midweek Carabao Cup win would have boosted confidence slightly, but it could well be knocked again at Kenilworth Road.”

The verdict

This is a pivotal week in Sheffield United’s season with the Blades needing more signings to improve their squad before the deadline and also needing to start picking up three points in the league.

Luton can be more relaxed knowing that they have made a lot of promising additions to their squad already and have got six points on the board from their first four league games.

The Hatters heading into the game look the best placed to get a positive result. However, Sheffield United might have managed to gain some much-needed belief from their midweek win against Derby County in the League Cup.

It is vital that Luton start the game well and force the Blades onto the back foot because if they do that then Sheffield United’s confidence could become an issue for them.

If the Blades could pick up three points here it would be a sign that things are turning around for them. However, it is difficult to see them managing to do that at this stage.