Pundit tips midfielder for Leeds exit this summer

Noel Whelan has said that now is the right time for Mateusz Bogusz to leave Leeds United on loan, as quoted by Football Insider.

Leeds are preparing for life back in the Premier League at long last and it is going to be fascinating to watch the Whites go about their business in this summer’s transfer window.

Evidently, there are going to be signings made and that could mean that the best course of action for some of the young players at the club is to get out on loan and get regular game-time.

One man that falls into that bracket, then, is Mateusz Bogusz with Whelan saying that the midfielder should now be looking for a temporary spell away from Elland Road.

He said:

“The time has come now for him to get some more game time and some more experience under his belt.

“If he can get a good Championship side, he can learn his trade better.

“His chances will be very limited at Leeds now that we are in the Premier League. There is only going to be a few handpicked youngsters that will be taking part in next year’s campaign.

“I think it benefits everybody to get him some proper experience.”

The Verdict

Whelan is right to say now is a good time for Bogusz to move elsewhere.

Leeds have some very good young players coming through but they need to be playing to realise their full potential.

Next season they might not have as many opportunities given the ruthless nature of the Premier League so some loan deals for some of them would make perfect sense.

Let’s see where and when he goes this summer, then.