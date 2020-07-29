Pundit tips Leeds for transfer agreements with PL side

Noel Whelan has tipped Leeds United and Manchester City to reach loan agreements for players this summer thanks to the relationship Marcelo Bielsa and Pep Guardiola have, as quoted by Football Insider.

Leeds are heading back to the Premier League and Whites fans are looking forward to seeing who their side is going to sign between now and the transfer window shutting.

Bielsa has shown he is more than ready to use some of his vast contacts in the game to get players in, too, with us seeing Jack Harrison continuing on with the club away from Manchester City for next season.

Certainly, Harrison has become a really decent player under the Argentine and Whelan reckons we could see plenty more deals follow between the two clubs in the rest of the window.

He said:

“When you have a good relationship between two managers you tend to see transfers. We have seen it with Pep Guardiola and Marcelo Bielsa. I am sure there will be many other players that Guardiola will be happy to loan out to Leeds United.

The Verdict

Bielsa is hugely respected for how he coaches players and gives young footballers opportunities so it would be no surprise to see City farm some of their youngsters out to Leeds this summer.

Certainly, it should boost everyone involved in terms of giving the players a chance to flourish and it just remains to be seen who ends up at Elland Road if such deals come to pass.