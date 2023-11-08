Highlights Several second-tier EFL clubs, including Leeds United and Sunderland, are scouting AFC Wimbledon striker Ali Al-Hamadi for the upcoming transfer window.

Hull, Bristol City, Stoke, and Cardiff have also been scouting Al-Hamadi in recent weeks, indicating a high level of interest in the player.

Former England international Carlton Palmer suggests that Al-Hamadi should consider joining Hull or Cardiff for better game-time and potential development as a player, rather than bigger clubs like Leeds or Sunderland where he may not play regularly.

With 10 goals in his first 19 games for AFC Wimbledon last season after his mid-season move from Wycombe Wanderers, Ali Al-Hamadi was always going to quickly pick up attention from some of the EFL's bigger clubs.

And the Iraqi's form has somewhat continued into the 2023-24 campaign for the Dons, scoring five times and assisting a further five goals in 17 outings.

Soon to have 18 months left on his contract, Al-Hamadi appears to be one of the most scouted players now in the lower leagues, and there's every chance that he could be on the move in January.

What clubs are interested in AFC Wimbledon striker Ali Al-Hamadi?

A whole host of second tier EFL outfits are currently scouting Al-Hamadi to see if he is what they need in the upcoming transfer window.

Leeds United's interest was revealed last week as they joined fellow promotion chasers Sunderland in regards to scouting the young forward.

Ali Al-Hamadi's AFC Wimbledon Stats (As Of November 6, 2023) Season Appearances Goals Assists Shots Per Game Dribbles Per Game 2022-23 19 10 1 2 0.8 2023-24 17 5 5 2.95 1.5

There are plenty more clubs who are watching on though, with Hull, Bristol City, Stoke and Cardiff all scouting the striker in recent weeks, according to the Sunday Mirror's Sports Editor Darren Witcoop.

It comes after both Barnsley and Peterborough had offers rejected in the summer for Al-Hamadi, per Witcoop, and with Wimbledon wanting more than the £1.2 million they received from Al-Wakrah for Ayoub Assal, any club that potentially lands the Iraq international will surely have him in contention to start from the get-go in the Championship.

Which Championship club should Ali Al-Hamadi be looking to join in January?

With plenty of potential options on the table for Al-Hamadi in the upcoming transfer window, former England international midfielder Carlton Palmer believes that the Iraqi should snub the likes of Leeds or Sunderland because he may not get the game-time he will need to kick on as a player.

And Palmer thinks that he should look towards a Hull or a Cardiff if he is going to leave Plough Lane, and that a move to one of those clubs could end up making him a potential Premier League player.

"Hull, Cardiff, Bristol City and Stoke are some of the clubs linked with Al-Hamadi, Wimbledon's young striker," Palmer said when speaking to Football League World.

"It looks like Wimbledon will lose Al-Hamadi in the January transfer window having kept hold of him in the summer.

"I always say that players need to play to develop - there is no point leaving a club and sitting on the bench at a new club, so going to Leeds or Sunderland won't benefit him at this point.

"Going to a Hull or a Cardiff, he will get game-time and that might be a better fit for now for his development, and if he does well, given his age, he will go again (be sold on to a bigger club)."

Despite Palmer believing that Hull or Cardiff could be a decent landing spot for the 21-year-old, there is still plenty of options for both Liam Rosenior and Erol Bulut to choose from their current squad.

Aaron Connolly and Liam Delap are solid Championship players for the Tigers, whilst the Bluebirds have Ike Ugbo, Kion Etete, Yakou Meite and Callum Robinson to consider.

There's no harm in clubs scouting Al-Hamadi to see if he is good enough, but he may not get the game-time he needs immediately at the MKM Stadium or in South Wales.