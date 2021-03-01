Pundit tips EFL star for Premier League spell amid West Ham United links

Former forward Clinton Morrison expects Ivan Toney to be playing in the Premier League one way or another next season as he made it 25 goals for the season at the weekend.

The striker has been in superb form this season for the Bees after joining from Peterborough United and is naturally drawing praise and plaudits from far and wide.

Brentford are hoping that they are going to get into the Premier League with him at the end of the season, of course, but if they do miss out again Morrison thinks the striker will be moving up anyway.

Quoted by EFL on Quest, he said:

“The main man, Ivan Toney, he will be in the Premier League next season whether Brentford get promoted or not.

“He’s a terrific player and their talisman, and today was a proper strikers goal, I like him a lot.”

Eurosport reported in February that West Ham United are among those keen on the striker and it really does remain to be seen where he is going to head next season.

The Verdict

Brentford will of course hope that Toney can fire them to promotion because it seems quite likely he is going to be moving on in the summer if they do not go up.

West Ham may well be lurking given their need for another striker but, with the form Toney has displayed, it is hard to imagine they are alone in their interest.