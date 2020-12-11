Pundit tips defender for unexpected Watford return in January

Former Sunderland striker Kevin Phillips has claimed that West Ham could terminate centre back Craig Dawson’s loan deal from Watford in the January transfer window.

Dawson joined the Hammers on a season-long loan deal back in the summer transfer window, in a move which reportedly gives the Premier League side the option to buy the defender for £2million at the end of this season.

Since then however, things have not exactly gone to plan for Dawson, with the 30-year-old yet to make a single appearance for David Moyes’ side, and it seems Phillips has been left baffled by the deal.

Speaking to Football Insider about Dawson’s situation at the London Stadium, the ex-England international said: “It is a strange situation. I thought it was a strange transfer when he first went there to be honest.