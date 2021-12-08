Pundit tips Championship defender to make future West Ham transfer

Peterborough United teenager Ronnie Edwards should be on the transfer radar of David Moyes at West Ham United in the near future, according to talkSPORT pundit Adrian Durham.

The Hammers are in the market for a new defender in the January window thanks to a long-term injury to Angelo Ogbonna, and Durham – a Posh fan himself – believes that Edwards of having all the tools to succeed in the future at the London Stadium.

Still only 18 years of age, Edwards joined Peterborough in 2020 from non-league side Barnet, soon making his debut for the club in the EFL Trophy not long after being acquired but he only made two appearances in League One as Darren Ferguson’s side secured promotion to the Championship.

The young centre-back got his chance though on the opening day of the season when coming on as a second half substitute and has featured in 15 league games altogether, keeping three clean sheets and he’s also been capped for England’s under-19’s.

And whilst Durham maybe doesn’t think Edwards is quite ready for Premier League football just yet, he believes that Moyes should have him on his radar for the near future if he is planning on looking in the EFL.

The Verdict

Edwards quite obviously has potential and Peterborough fans rave about him, but it’s probably far too soon to even think about a move to the Premier League.

At least one full season in the second tier playing regular football would do him the world of good and he’s still quite clearly impressing even though Posh are in a relegation battle.

If a Premier League club do swoop with an acceptable offer for Edwards then he will only likely be loaned back to the London Road side or be put in the under-23’s.

West Ham could potentially make a move in the future – Tottenham have been linked in recent months – but if they’re going to delve into the EFL then there’s probably better, more experienced talents they can look at.