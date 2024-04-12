Swansea City completed the signing of Arsenal's Charlie Patino on a season-long loan this summer, with the midfielder embarking upon his second campaign at Championship level in two seasons.

The 20-year-old has been a part of the Gunners youth set up from a young age and has been regarded as one of their top academy talents in recent years.

However, he has obviously struggled to get near the first-team given the quality ahead of him in the pecking order. So, Patino had to go out on loan for game time, and he enjoyed a productive loan spell with Blackpool in the second tier last season.

Whilst it ended in disappointment for Blackpool as they were relegated to League One, Patino was one of few to emerge with credit, as he impressed with his technical ability in possession and his press resistance on the ball.

He made 37 appearances for the Seasiders, scoring three times and registering a further four assists. The England U-21 international has so far played only twice for Arsenal, but scored an important goal in an EFL Cup quarter-final win over Sunderland.

He's had mixed fortunes this season with Swansea City, featuring in 33 games so far, but with only 15 coming as starts in all competitions. The midfielder has four goals and four assists.

Speaking exclusively to Football League World in January, Patino revealed his current status is solely focused on Luke Williams and Swansea, but there have been further rumours since then regarding his future.

The Evening Standard are reporting that he is set for a summer transfer abroad this summer, with his contract at The Emirates into the final 12 months.

Carlton Palmer's Charlie Patino verdict

Ex-England international, Carlton Palmer, is confident that there will be second tier interest in Patino, but expects the young midfield star to move abroad this summer.

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, he said: "The reports coming out of Arsenal are that their talented young midfield player, Charlie Patino, is set to leave Arsenal in the summer.

"The 20-year-old has great potential, and is seen as one of the most talented youngsters at Arsenal, but he's not got anywhere near the first-team.

"He's currently out on loan at Swansea and the feeling now is that, with a year left on his contract, Arsenal will cash-in on him in the summer.

"Rumours are now that there are a lot of Championship clubs interested in him, but he's got a Spanish passport, and there are rumours that he may look to move abroad rather than stay in the UK.

"He's obviously made a couple of appearances for Arsenal, but with Arsenal as well as they have done, it's seen his chances of first-team football dwindle.

"He's done okay out on loan in the Championship, so there will be clubs at that level looking at him, depending on what price Arsenal are looking for.

"In the last year of his contract, he'll probably go abroad, and likely it'll be to Spain."

Charlie Patino's Championship Statistics, As of 12/04/24 (per Transfermarkt) Club Games Played Goals Assists 2022-23 Blackpool 34 2 4 2023-24 Swansea 31 3 4

Charlie Patino's next career steps

Patino could probably have done more this season, coming into a Swansea side to add more quality to their midfield alongside Matt Grimes, giving the Swans real ball progression and ability to dominate games from the base of midfield.

He suits Williams' style of play well, but has simply not been a mainstay in their side or started as many games as he would have liked, and is at a crucial stage of his career, needing regular game time in order to develop further.

A permanent home in the Championship for a heavy-possession side would be the most beneficial move for his career, but a fresh start abroad must be tempting for a player of his quality, where the English media is less likely to scrutinise your every move.