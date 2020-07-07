Pundit tells Everton to prioritise move for Leeds man over PL signing

Quoted by Football Insider, former Leeds United goalkeeper Paul Robinson has suggested that Ben White would be a better defensive signing for Everton rather than John Stones.

The Whites have been excellent this season and are well on course for a long-awaited return to the Premier League, with Ben White playing a key part in the heart of their defence.

Indeed, he’s impressed so much that even if they are promoted to the Premier League, there is a chance that they might not be able to turn his loan into a permanent move, such is the attraction he has generated from other clubs.

For Robinson, too, Everton should be among them and look at him over a return for defender John Stones from Manchester City.

He said:

“Ben White would make a lot more sense than John Stones.

“He is already a lot better than Stones in my opinion.

“I am unsure whether Stones is an Ancelotti type of player. Michael Keane and Holgate have done really well, Holgate especially. Since returning from his loan at West Brom he has been outstanding.

“I cannot see Stones as part of the plans at Goodison Park.”

The Verdict

White has had an excellent season this year for United and it seems likely that a fair few sides are going to be looking at him come the summer transfer window.

Leeds will want to keep him but clubs that have been in the top flight for longer might have the financial ammo to take him from Brighton.

One thing is for sure, it is going to be one of the sagas of the next market when it has opened up for business.