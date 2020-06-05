Pundit talks up potential West Brom arrival but warns of attached risks

Quoted by West Brom News, former Albion forward Kevin Phillips has been discussing the potential signing for Adolfo Gaich by the Baggies and thinks it could end up being a good move, though there are risks attached.

Late last month, Tyc Sports reported that Albion were among the clubs looking at the Argentinian forward as they plan, potentially, for a return to the Premier League.

It appears widely accepted amongst onlookers that the Albion need to sign at least one new striker in the summer window, and potentially more, so perhaps Gaich could be part of their recruitment drive.

For Phillips, a man who knows all about scoring goals in the Premier League, Giach could prove a decent signing but warned that it might take time for him to settle in and that there will be some risks attached.

He said:

“I’ve done a bit of research on him and there’s not a lot to go on but he must be a decent player if he’s played for the Argentina national team.

“He sounds like a target man but when I look at his goal record, it doesn’t look like he’s a prolific goalscorer. Of course, he’s still young though.

“It’s always a slight gamble. We’re assuming West Brom are going to go up and bring someone into the Premier League who’s ready to hit the ground running. I’ve seen it with experienced players coming to the Premier League this season and haven’t done it.

“I’d be very, very wary but you don’t play for the national team in Argentina unless you’ve got something about you.

“Maybe he’ll be an option if they can get him cheap enough. He could be one to develop and bed him in a little bit over time and hopefully, he turns into a top player.”

The Verdict

Phillips is right to flag the potential issues that could come with a player jetting across from South America into the Premier League with no experience of English football, but is also right to say that it could pay off for the Albion.

You’d think, if they sign him, they’ll also try and get a player in that knows the league already just as a contingency plan, but it remains to be seen just how Albion go about their business.