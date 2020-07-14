Pundit talks up Leeds’ chances of financial stability in long-run

Quoted by Football Insider, former Leeds United player Danny Mills has suggested that the improvement to the Whites’ academy will save them money in the long-term as they develop top players.

Leeds recently announced that their academy had been upgraded to Category One and that now puts them in line with some of the very biggest clubs in the country.

Indeed, it is where they need to be as they look to get back into the Premier League and reestablish themselves once more as a force in the top flight, whilst Marcelo Bielsa’s ability to bring through young players and improve them will also bode well for the future.

Mills, too, thinks that financially long-term it will help the club out, though they are going to have to spend a fair bit to begin with to help keep it ticking along.

He said:

“Category One is not cheap, you are looking at £5million a year to run that so you would want players to come out of that into the first team.

“If you can start producing talent from your academy for buttons it will save you a lot of money in the long run, but that will take time.”

The Verdict

It’s exciting times at Leeds at the moment and this is just another feather in the cap of those running the club and trying to get it back into the top flight.

There are some top young players at the club already and this well help United develop them even better and bring in even more stars of the future.