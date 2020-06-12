Pundit talks up 35-year-old’s suitability to Stoke City switch

West Bromwich Albion veteran Chris Brunt has been tipped to move to Stoke City this summer, with Kevin Phillips talking up the midfielder’s suitability to the transfer.

Brunt is set to part company with West Brom this summer after a long spell at The Hawthorns, with Stoke reportedly one of the clubs keen to secure the 35-year-old’s service heading into the 2020/21 season.

Michael O’Neill knows the midfielder well from his time as Northern Ireland boss, whilst Kevin Phillips has been discussing the geographical sense a move to the Potters makes for the Northern Irishman.

Quiz: Have Stoke City done these 15 things in the last 10 years? – Yes or no?

1 of 15 Played at Wembley. Yes No

“Chris has been in the Midlands now for a long time so I would assume, having been in that situation myself, that logistically it might work for him,” Phillips told West Brom News.

“He won’t have to move home. In terms of that, it would make sense.

“On the pitch, it’s been a struggle for Stoke for the last two seasons so does he really want to go somewhere and be in a relegation fight? You’d like to think Stoke won’t be by the time next season kicks off.”

Brunt has been with West Brom since 2007 and has made over 400 appearances for the Baggies during his long spell at The Hawthorns.

This year he’s had a limited role under Slaven Bilic, making only nine appearances, with the last of those coming in the FA Cup defeat to Newcastle United.

The Verdict

There’s plenty that suggests a move to Stoke would be good for Brunt.

He knows Michael O’Neill and that relationship with a manager, at Brunt’s age, is really important.

In addition to that, Phillips hits the nail on the head in terms of Brunt’s location. He isn’t going to want to be moving to the other side of the country for a short-term deal.

Stoke looks perfect for him.

Thoughts? Let us know!