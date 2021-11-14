Pundit takes aim at Sheffield Wednesday over duo’s departures

Former Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Carlton Palmer has criticised the club over the departures of Liam Shaw and Osaze Urgohide.

Midfielder Shaw came through the academy at Wednesday, and went on to make a total of 24 appearances in all competitions for the club.

However, the promising 20-year-old left Hillsborough this summer to join Celtic, having signed a pre-contract agreement with the Scottish giants back in January.

Making a similar move to Shaw over the summer was Urhoghide, with the defender having made 21 appearances for the Owls between 2019 and 2021.

With his contract expiring at the end of last season, the 21-year-old would also make the permanent move to Celtic ahead of the current campaign.

Since then however, things have not exactly gone to plan for the pair, with both Shaw and Urhoghide still waiting to make their first-team debuts for Celtic.

However, it seems Palmer believes that the finger must be pointed at those in charge at Hillsborough for the situation the duo now find themselves in.

Speaking about their exits from Sheffield Wednesday, the ex-England international told This Is Futbol: “They should never have got into the position where they were out of contract. That’s Sheffield Wednesday’s fault.

“They should have secured the players well, well before that. If you’ve got good players, you don’t let them get into that situation unless you want to lose them and that’s what’s happened.”

The Verdict

It does feel as though Palmer has a point with what he is saying here.

For some time prior to their departures from Hillsborough, it was clear that Wednesday had two high quality, promising young players on their hands in Shaw and Urhoghide.

As a result, the Owls ought to have been moving quickly to secure their services long-term, before that interest from a club such as Celtic emerged, which was always going to make it harder to keep the,.

However, the fact things did not work out like that, means it now seems as though all involved find themselves in a rather frustrating situation.