Pundit suggests Manchester United should take action regarding Nottingham Forest player

Manchester United have been urged to recall James Garner from his loan spell by pundits.

Martin Keown, commentating for the BBC, claimed that the Premier League club should bring Garner back into the first team.

Garner, on loan from Nottingham Forest, was playing a key role in the side’s 4-1 win over FA Cup holders Leicester City last weekend, with Keown doing commentary work on the game.

“Again, set-piece, the ball in from Garner is an absolute beauty, look at the whip on that,” said Keown, via the Manchester Evening News.

“You can’t underestimate the quality that Garner is putting into this box. He’s on loan from Manchester United – they need to be thinking about getting him back there quickly!”

When asked if United fans should be encouraged by the midfielder’s displays, Keown went on to add: “I do. I like the way he’s developing, growing as a player. Second year here on loan, you can see the development. He’s certainly playing with a lot more confidence right now.”

Garner is in his second season with Forest on loan. He spent the second half of the last campaign with the Reds and has been with the club for the entirety of this season so far.

The midfielder has impressed during his time with the club and caught the attention of Keown during Forest’s win at the weekend.

In particular, his set piece delivery was a standout characteristic of his performance. Garner earned an assist after his corner delivery was met with the finish from Joe Worrall.

That goal means he has more assists against Premier League clubs from corners than any Man United player this season.

For now, he will remain a key part of Forest’s play-off charge, with Steve Cooper’s side eighth in the Championship.

Up next for Forest is a trip to Ewood Park to face Blackburn Rovers on February 9.

The Verdict

With performances like this, it will only be a matter of time before Garner is competing for Premier League minutes.

Given United’s current midfield issues, it is a wonder the club never opted to bring him back to the club during the January transfer window.

Instead, he could still yet play a massive role in helping Forest back to the top flight.

It would be quite surprising if Garner isn’t playing consistent Premier League minutes next season, possibly even for Man United.