Pundit suggests Leeds star could opt for Elland Road exit

Quoted by Football Insider, former midfielder Michael Brown has suggested that defender Barry Douglas could well opt to leave Elland Road this summer and move away from Leeds United.

United are on the brink of the Premier League and a win this evening against Barnsley will have them tantalisingly close to a return to the top flight.

Certainly, there will be plenty of the squad being excited about the prospect of challenging themselves against the world’s best, though Brown thinks Douglas might feel it’s wise to leave if he is not going to be playing in the side much next year.

Brown said:

“I think he’s just got to see, got to see what your numbers are, where is everything, what the player wants to do, whether he wants to stay.

“A player wants to play football as well so it’s all good saying: ‘I want to extend my contract in the Premier League but do I see myself playing football?’ That’s what he’s got to do.

“I look over to Sheffield United and there were players who were only around the squad in the Championship and have gone and played week in, week out in the Premier League. The game’s slightly different in the Premier League.”

The Verdict

It’s a fair assessment from Brown.

Douglas has been limited to minutes thanks to injury this season but he has played a bit more since the restart and the suggestion is Leeds would like to keep him.

However, he is a good player and if he is not guaranteed football next year, perhaps he would look at a move as plenty of clubs would surely be interested in getting him.

It’ll be down to him, of course, and what he thinks next season will hold but, after missing out on top-flight football when he left Wolves, perhaps that will see him staying at Elland Road.