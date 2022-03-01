Pundit slams Steve Bruce as poor West Brom start continues

Darren Ambrose has criticised Steve Bruce as his poor run as West Brom manager continued.

The former Newcastle United chief was appointed as Valerien Ismael’s successor last month but he has failed to transform the team, with Albion having lost four and drawn one of the five games he has had in charge.

The latest of those came against Swansea City last night, where the Baggies were deservedly beaten 2-0. Therefore, they have fallen down to 13th in the table and a top six finish now seems highly unlikely.

And, speaking on TalkSPORT, Ambrose made it clear that whilst he respects what Bruce has done in the game, he’s not a massive fan now.

“The tactics of throwing your best XI out there and hoping for the win, it doesn’t work anymore. You don’t manage 1,000 games and not have some kind of awareness, but I think it’s a little bit outdated.

“For him to come in when they’re sixth, you expect a manager bounce, but it hasn’t happened at all. For you then to dig out the players, that’s the worst thing you can do.”

The verdict

This is an opinion on Bruce that some will share and there’s no denying that he hasn’t done well with West Brom since his appointment.

However, anyone who watches the Baggies will tell you that their problems run a lot deeper than the manager, with Bruce just the latest to have struggled to get a tune out of these players.

Even if the play-offs are gone, Bruce will need the team to improve quickly if he is to prove key figures that he can lead a promotion push next season.

