Pundit slams season restart idea that could hamper Leeds and West Brom

As per a report from The Times recently, high-risk games involving Leeds and West Brom could be played at neutral venues, and that is something that Alan Hutton does not think is right.

Essentially, a high-risk game has been deemed as one where a side could win promotion or a derby game, where fans may congregate outside a ground and, in the current situation, that would flout government guidelines.

For Hutton, though, it’s a potential decision that makes little sense and that isn’t fair on the likes of United and Albion.

The former Aston Villa man said:

“I think it’s unfair, I think it’s something everyone’s going to have to speak about and make a decision about because you can’t have a rule for one and a rule for another.

“Someone in the chasing pack who can play at home but because you’re top of the league by a point, you can’t? I don’t think that’s fair and I’m pretty sure the other teams will go against it.

“We’ll see the outcome of the decisions being made, as we’re talking they’re still thrashing out different scenarios and things that could happen or couldn’t happen but I think that would be a shame, especially if you were to win.

“If you were to win the league and you were to get given the trophy at a neutral venue, I just don’t see how that’s fair for them.”

The Verdict

The idea that fans will suddenly mass outside grounds for important games is one that surely comes from a lack of trust, and a misplaced lack of it at that.

To assume football fans are going to suddenly gaggle outside grounds when they’re not going to get in anyway seems a bit over the top and far-fetched, and it doesn’t seem fair on the likes of Albion and Leeds who should be allowed to play at home, if the rest of the division are.

We’re at risk of getting a bit ridiculous here.