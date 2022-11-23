Pundit slams QPR head coach Michael Beale as Rangers links intensify

QPR head coach Michael Beale has been criticised by ex-Scottish Premiership player Tam McManus for making an appearance at Rangers’ clash with Aberdeen last month – just weeks before Giovanni van Bronckhorst was dismissed as Gers manager.

Beale was spotted in the crowd at Ibrox taking in the action, but it was somewhat of a controversial move as Van Bronckhorst at the time was under pressure to save his job.

Since then, Van Bronckhorst has been sacked by the Rangers hierarchy and Beale, who was the assistant of Steven Gerrard at the club between 2018 and 2021 when they won the Scottish Premiership title, is one of the major favourites to be the Dutchman’s successor.

Beale has insisted that his visit was purely a personal matter to give back thanks to the well-wishes he had received from the Rangers faithful, but he could soon be back at Ibrox in a managerial capacity.

Van Bronckhorst was reportedly left bemused at Beale’s attendance of the Aberdeen match, and it has also drawn the ire of ex-Hibernian forward McManus, who believes the 42-year-old broke an unwritten rule when making his presence felt last month in Glasgow.

“I think it’s an unwritten rule amongst managers, that if you’re a manager and another manager is under serious pressure and you’ve been linked to the job, it’s like vultures circling for a job,” McManus said on the PLZ Soccer show.

“I can understand why Giovanni van Bronckhorst was annoyed at that.

“Beale needs to see the bigger picture and he knows that manager is under pressure.”

The Verdict

Now that Beale is the favourite to become the next Rangers head coach, his appearance at the clash with Aberdeen does look all the more strange.

You have to believe though that his reasons were genuine and the fact his favouritism for the vacancy is wholly coincidental.

Even though QPR’s form before the FIFA World Cup was poor, Beale has already shown in his young career as a number one that he is showing promise and a know-how to get results.

The fact he’s been a successful assistant at Rangers in the past though besides Gerrard will obviously make him a top contender, but clearly his attendance at Ibrox in late October will leave a sour taste in some mouths.