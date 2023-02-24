Pundit goes in on Burnley loanee Wout Weghorst following Man Utd v Barcelona clash

TalkSPORT pundit Jason Cundy did not hold back in his criticism of Burnley loanee Wout Weghorst following his performance for Manchester United last night.

The Red Devils were victorious 2-1 against La Liga league leaders FC Barcelona at Old Trafford, seeing them through to the next round of the Europa League.

However, Cundy’s comments on Weghorst were scathing.

Live on TalkSPORT after the match, Cundy said: “Weghorst got exposed tonight, unfortunately for him. He got exposed.”

“He’s nowhere near the quality.

“When you’re at that elite level – that’s a Champions League game – you and I were talking watching him, I felt for him.

“He was like a fish up a tree wasn’t he? It was like me playing up front.”

It was a disappointing night for Weghorst on the pitch, with the Dutchman hooked at half-time during last night’s clash.

The 30-year-old joined Manchester United during the January transfer window, cutting short his loan spell at Besiktas to join the Red Devils.

So far, he has made a total of 11 appearances for the club since, but has scored just one goal so far.

His only goal came against Nottingham Forest in the first leg of United’s EFL Cup semi-final at the City Ground.

The Verdict

Whilst it may be harsh, Cundy’s broader argument here is sound.

Wout Weghorst really isn’t at the elite level and a player for these sorts of games.

Not that this comes as a great surprise given how things went at Burnley and in the Premier League last season.

It really does look as though he will be returning to the Clarets this summer, which will surely see him depart either permanently or temporarily once again next term.