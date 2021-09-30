Pundit singles out key Nottingham Forest figure for praise after Barnsley win

Jobi McAnuff has praised Steve Cooper for his decision to bring on Lewis Grabban in Nottingham Forest’s win at Barnsley last night.

The Reds were a goal down at half-time after Cauley Woodrow netted from the penalty spot, sending Brice Samba the wrong way after being bundled over by Tobias Figueiredo.

But Forest came out firing in the second half, with Cooper switching from a 3-4-3 formation to a 4-2-3-1, introducing Grabban on the hour mark.

Grabban’s first touch saw him play the ball through to Brennan Johnson who set up Philip Zinckernagel for an easy finish into an empty net.

Johnson made it 2-1 soon after, before Grabban tapped in at the far post from Alex Mighten’s cross.

Speaking on EFL on Quest, via Nottinghamshire Live, McAnuff not only praised Forest’s character to come from behind, but the decision to introduce Grabban.

He said: “A team that has been struggling (when they) concede the first goal.

“It’s always tough to deal with but they came back from that and also he took a tactically, there was a key, key substitution made that helped them get back in the game.

“Lewis Grabban coming on and a minute later, has a hand in the goal, Zinckernagel that can’t miss that one.

“Brennan Johnson has been a rare shining light so far and showed some really good form this season for Nottingham Forest, gets on the scoresheet there and great work by Alex Mighten, another academy product puts it on a plate.

“Mighten, again someone who came on, fantastic response, but it was that attacking change and output that helped the get back in the game and get the win.”

The Verdict

Last night was the first time Forest have came from behind to win a game since February.

The game was there to be won, and you have to give Cooper credit for making attack-minded changes and going for it, even when they were winning 2-1.

There is a very positive feel around the club at the minute.