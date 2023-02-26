Pundit shares why Newcastle United will be at a “disadvantage” ahead of EFL Cup final against Man United

Newcastle United face Manchester United in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday afternoon in what is poised to be an excellent clash.

One player that is set to be unavailable for the Magpies come Sunday is goalkeeper Nick Pope, following a red card he picked up at Liverpool in the Premier League last weekend.

Pope has been fantastic for the Tynesiders this season, keeping a mightily impressive 16 clean sheets in 28 appearances in all competitions.

Asked if Pope’s absence will be a boost in Manchester United’s chances of succeeding come Sunday, Carlton Palmer told Football League World: “Listen, he’s been outstanding for Newcastle this season. There’s no doubting that and you want your best players to be out there. So Newcastle are going to be a disadvantage.

“I really do feel that, and I know he he had to get sent off against Liverpool but to miss a major final because of that, I think it’s a bit harsh but it’s going to be a big blow for for Newcastle. It really is.

“They’ve been very, very hard to beat and he’s been very, very instrumental in that.”

The verdict

Given the obvious impact he has made since arriving at Newcastle, his absence will of course come as a big blow for Eddie Howe and Co.

However, it is likely to provide Lloris Karius with an opportunity to step in and prove himself on the big stage, with Martin Dubravka cup-tied too.

Manchester United are thriving as an attacking unit as well at the moment and it is set to be a very tough fixture, although Newcastle’s defensive record has been very good.

It is a game that could come down to fine margins in what promises to be a well-contested clash between two very good sides.