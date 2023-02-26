Pundit shares two-goal score prediction ahead of Man United, Newcastle United EFL Cup final showdown

Manchester United and Newcastle United will battle it out on Sunday in the EFL Cup final.

The Red Devils, who have seriously impressed under Erik ten Hag’s stewardship, are looking to break their longest run without a Trophy in 40 years.

As for Newcastle, they have proven to be extremely tough opponents to break down during the Premier League season, whilst they have remained as dominant in this cup run.

The Magpies have been excellent against the top teams too this season and have not suffered a league loss against any of the current top seven teams.

Sharing his score prediction ahead of Sunday’s clash at Wembley, Carlton Palmer told Football League World: “Well, I think it’s going to be close.

“Newcastle, although they’ve dropped off of late in terms of winning games, they are still hard to beat but are struggling to score goals.

“You’ve got to fancy Manchester United slightly because they’re bang in form and they’re scoring lots of goals.

“I’m gonna go 2-0 and Rashford to score one.”

The verdict

It is set to be a very competitive final between two teams who have impressed this season, both in this cup competition and in the league.

Newcastle have proven to be extremely resilient and have secured some excellent results in the process, whilst Manchester United are a confident bunch.

It would be no shock if the game is decided by a single goal and in agreement with Palmer, Rashford to score seems a safe bet when considering his current form.

Of course, anything can happen at Wembley and it is set to be a very good game of football come Sunday afternoon.