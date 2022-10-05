Pundit shares thoughts on Sheffield Wednesday and Nottingham Forest loan agreement

It hasn’t been the easiest of starts for Alex Mighten at Sheffield Wednesday, with the Nottingham Forest loanee experiencing difficulties in seeing regular minutes.

With the Owls already possessing a squad of higher-level quality, it is certainly tough for the 20-year-old as things stand.

However, chances will continue to be afforded to him as the season progresses, with the congested nature of the League One fixture list likely to pave the way for him to start some more games.

Sharing his thoughts on Mighten’s start thus far and whether he could see the Premier League club recalling him, Carlton Palmer told Football League World: “Well, the problem is going to be the game time for sure. They’ll have wanted him to go to Sheffield Wednesday and play games.

“Sheffield Wednesday have got a big squad and a very good squad. So, it’s going to be difficult for him to get game time.

“He hasn’t really hit the ground running yet. He made his (full) debut against Morecambe, which wasn’t the easiest of games for him to play in.

“They want him to have game-time. That’s something obviously we’ll have to see between now and Christmas. You always know there’s going to be injuries, there’s always going to be suspensions. So, there is going to be that chance for him to get in the side.”

The verdict

Mighten is of course an exciting prospect who has progressed well through Nottingham Forest’s youth set up and has displayed glimpses of his quality on the Championship stage.

Now in need of some regular game time to continue his progression, it remains to be seen if Sheffield Wednesday is the right destination for that.

It will be interesting to see when these opportunities will be handed to him and whether or not he is able to take them.

Should game time be limited, like it is now, going into December, then Forest will likely start considering other options for the talented attacker.