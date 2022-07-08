Pundit shares thoughts on Manchester City and Burnley’s recent loan agreement

Assembling a more youthful squad for the upcoming campaign, new Burnley boss Vincent Kompany will be hoping that his side can make a strong start to the Championship campaign.

Entering a new era it would seem with several changes already taking place since relegation to the second-tier was confirmed, it remains to be seen what the new campaign has in store for Kompany and his side.

One player that Kompany has used his Manchester City connections to help sign is Taylor Harwood-Bellis, with this latest loan stint representing the second time he has gone to work under the 36-year-old.

Assessing the move, and delivering his verdict on Harwood-Bellis, Carlton Palmer told Football League World: “Well, he’s a good young player. Vincent knows him. Well, Vincent took him to Anderlecht.

“And obviously with his connections with City, he’s brought him in. Another good young player.

“We’ll have to see how all these young players mix in and whether they can deliver next season to be in the hunt to get promoted.”

The verdict

Burnley are not just adding youth to their squad ahead of the new campaign, they are adding real quality to the squad.

The likes of Scott Twine and Luke McNally are very exciting additions who can play a part now in the here and now whilst they are also players who can grow with the ambitions of the club.

Harwood-Bellis is another who can develop an exponential rate during his time under Kompany’s stewardship, something that will benefit Burnley in the short-term and Manchester City in the long term.

It is a shift of emphasis from the Clarets, and whilst patience may need to be afforded, Burnley have a good chance at competing at the top-end of the division next year.