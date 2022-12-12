Pundit shares thoughts on “difficult” transfer situation Rotherham United will have on their hands amidst Middlesbrough interest

Rotherham United midfielder Dan Barlaser is being considered by Championship rivals Middlesbrough ahead of the January transfer window.

As detailed in a report by Football Insider, the 25-year-old is wanted by Michael Carrick, with his current deal at the New York Stadium set to expire in 2023.

Barlaser has played all 22 of Rotherham’s league games this season, once again proving to be an vitally important part of how the club operate.

Asked about the midfielder’s situation and what a departure could possibly mean for the Millers, Carlton Palmer told Football League World: “Well, it’s always difficult.

“You don’t want to be losing your better players for whatever reason. I’m sure there must have been contract negotiations because his contracts isup in the summer so they must have spoken and they can’t and they can’t obviously, come up with a deal.

Championship’s back! How much can you remember about Middlesbrough’s season so far

1 of 22 Who did Middlesbrough face on the opening day of the 2022-23 season? Stoke QPR Sheff Utd West Brom

“If they can’t come up with a deal, it is a big question of whether or not they should cash in on him in January, but obviously, that will dent their chances of staying up.”

The verdict

Barlaser has been fantastic in Rotherham colours in recent seasons, meaning that the interest coming from Middlesbrough is not surprising at all, especially when looking into his current contract situation at the New York Stadium.

It would be no surprise if the midfielder was being considered by a number of Championship clubs ahead of the opening of the January transfer window.

Very important to the way that the Millers play, as Palmer alludes to, losing Barlaser in January could decrease their chances of remaining in the Championship.

If an offer was to come in during January, it will be interesting to see how the Millers respond.