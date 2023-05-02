Former Norwich City boss Peter Grant believes that Rangers are taking a risk with the signing of Kieran Dowell due to his injury record.

Will Kieran Dowell join Rangers?

It’s no secret that Michael Beale is an admirer of the attacking midfielder, who is out of contract at Carrow Road in the summer. It has been suggested a move to Ibrox is on the cards ahead of next season, as reports claim Dowell has passed a medical and agreed a three-year contract.

That would end a mixed three-year spell for Dowell in Norfolk, where he has only shown glimpses of his undoubted talent. The 25-year-old, who hasn’t played since February due to injury, has had many fitness issues over the years which has restricted the impact he could make on the team.

And, speaking on the Go Football Radio Show, former Norwich player and boss Grant explained why Dowell’s injury record makes this a risky transfer move for Rangers.

“Norwich is a club I follow closely, and he has hardly played any games, injuries, but there's no doubt of his talent. He never seems to be fit, and you look at what happened with big John Souttar, he had a few injury problems and then ended up having a fracture. I just think they have to be very careful.

“You need to get all these guys fit, and then it maybe looks a bit better. But you have to add, and it is imperative the boys you bring in are starters and can they handle wearing the blue jersey.”

Beale brought in Todd Cantwell from Norwich earlier this year, but Rangers remain behind rivals Celtic, who are on course to win another treble this season.

Dowell is a risk worth taking for Rangers

You can understand Grant’s point here, and the numbers show that Dowell hasn’t played the number of games he would’ve wanted over the years. However, on a free transfer, you can understand why the Glasgow side are willing to take a risk, because he is a classy footballer.

Of course, he will be on decent wages, but Rangers clearly feel it’s a worthwhile investment, and there’s no doubt Dowell can provide them with some star quality that they lack in the final third.

For Dowell, it’s a great opportunity, and he will need to be on form if Rangers are to wrestle back the title from Celtic next season.