Pundit shares Middlesbrough v Wycombe Wanderers prediction that will interest Sheffield Wednesday, Derby and Rotherham

Middlesbrough are preparing for the final match of their season as they welcome Wycombe Wanderers to the Riverside Stadium.

The Teessiders have enjoyed a decent campaign after battling to avoid relegation last term, with Neil Warnock’s team establishing themselves as a top 10 side in the Championship.

While at one stage the club did have ambitions of pushing for the play-offs, attention now switches to putting plans in place for next term.

For Wycombe Wanderers this is a crucial game.

The Chairboys are sitting bottom of the Championship but with just three points separating them from safety it seems that the club are still fighting for survival.

The odds are firmly against Gareth Ainsworth’s side, however, with Wycombe needing to win the match by a 12-goal margin and better the results of Derby County, Rotherham United and Sheffield Wednesday ahead of them.

Ainsworth will still be urging his side to fight with everything that they have, but facing Neil Warnock’s side will be no easy task.

David Prutton has been watching both sides very closely this term and in this week’s round of predictions for Sky Sports he’s claimed that it could be a tight contest at the Riverside Stadium with the pundit predicting a 1-1 draw on Saturday.

The verdict

It’s a case of Mission Impossible for Wycombe Wanderers this weekend.

While securing a result against Middlesbrough is not out of the question, it will take a miracle for things to go in their favour as they look to avoid relegation.

For Middlesbrough this is something of a free swing but they’ll certainly be keen to finish their campaign in style.