Pundit shares insight on how West Brom could line up with potential Derby County addition

Already adding Championship talent in John Swift and Jed Wallace, Steve Bruce is striving to make it three from three when it comes to signing some of the best creative options the division has seen in recent seasons, as Tom Lawrence continues to be monitored by West Brom.

With Derby County suffering relegation to League One, and with his contract set to expire in the coming days, a top-end Championship move would certainly be justified.

Amidst rumours that Lawrence is closing in on a move to The Hawthorns, after the arrivals of the aforementioned duo, Carlton Palmer believes that there is a way for them to all fit in: “In the championship, you’ve got to be a bit flexible, and he (Steve Bruce) likes to play a 4-4-2 with one striker, one striker off.

“So, Lawrence can play that one off the striker, and you know, Wallace plays wide, he can play wide either side.

“I’m sure they can all play in the same side, but also, the Championship’s a tough league, it’s an unforgiving league with a lot of games. So, you need to have that strength in depth.”

The verdict

There is certainly scope for the three players to all play an integral role at The Hawthorns next season, but when considering that Bruce likes to operate with two strikers more often than not, that is where this situation becomes very interesting.

As Palmer says, Lawrence can play off a striker, but with Karlan Grant and Daryl Dike as current options up front, there will be excellent levels of competition.

A manager wants competition levels to be as high as possible, which will certainly be the case if Lawrence arrives.

The only issue that could arise is that one of the trio starts to grow frustrated with a lack of game time.