Pundit shares initial thoughts after Sheffield United strike loan agreement with Newcastle United

Sheffield United have completed the signing of Newcastle United defender Ciaran Clark, with the 32-year-old signing on a season-long loan deal.

The experienced centre-back, who featured 13 times for the Magpies in the Premier League last season, surpassing the 200-mark in terms of appearances in England’s top-flight.

Clark has also been capped 36 times for the Republic of Ireland, bringing lots of experience to the table as Sheffield United look to mount another promotion push.

Having his say on Clark’s arrival at Bramall Lane ahead of an important campaign for the Blades, Carlton Palmer told Football League World: “He’s got experience of Championship football. He’s played in the Premier League, he needs to be playing so it’s a good move for Sheffield United.

“He’s a left-sided centre-back, a left-footer and he can play left-side of a three that Sheffield United often played last season under Heckingbottom.

“It’s a good signing for them, really good signing for them.”

The verdict

Impressive, left-footed centre-backs are a rarity in the Football League, with the addition of Clark standing out as an excellent bit of business.

Vastly experienced, a leader and defensively very consistent, Clark is set to be a top addition at Bramall Lane for the upcoming second-tier campaign.

Progressive in his passing too, Clark is someone who could thrive under Paul Heckingbottom’s stewardship, and with a year remaining on his Newcastle contract, there is a good chance that Sheffield United could make this permanent, should he live up to expectations.

Making steady progress in the summer transfer window thus far, the addition of Clark is an impressive one.