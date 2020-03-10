Pundit shares his theory regarding Jean-Kevin Augustin’s Leeds United struggles

Michael Brown has questioned whether Jean-Kevin Augustin’s Leeds United struggle is down to problems with his attitude.

The striker arrived at Elland Road in January and was expected to play a key role in the club’s promotion push.

However Augustin has been limited to just three cameo appearances for the Whites and hasn’t been involved in the matchday squad for any of the last three fixtures.

While some would suggest that his exclusion is down to Bielsa’s preference to play Patrick Bamford, Brown believes that the problem with Augiustin could be more deep-rooted.

Speaking to Football Insider, Brown said: “I just think the ability’s there and I think, is attitude going to come into play?

“How will that affect Augustin? Does he say: ‘Well it’s not worked out at a couple of clubs, this is now extended to the Championship, in England where there’s great opportunities for me to put myself in the window to be around. Do I conform for four months?

“Or, he could say, ‘I’m Augustin and I’m going to do it how I want’. It’s the one to watch.”

How many of Leeds United’s number 10s can you remember?

1 of 12 First of all, can you name the current No.10 at Elland Road? Pablo Hernandez Tyler Roberts Jack Harrison Gjanni Alioski

The verdict

The situation around Jean-Kevin Augustin is a strange one.

It was always going to be tough for him to move past Patrick Bamford in the pecking order for the one striker’s position – especially with how highly the Englishman is rated by Marcelo Bielsa.

But you’d expect Augustin to be involved more than he has.

Fitness issues have been blamed, but something seems to be amiss.

The hope is that he’ll get his chance to shine in the coming weeks as the promotion race looks to hot up.