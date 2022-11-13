Pundit shares his “surprise” at significant Wigan Athletic decision

Wigan Athletic have parted company with manager Leam Richardson after around two years in charge of the Championship outfit.

Delivering promotion at the DW Stadium, the Latics started the new Championship campaign rather strongly, however, they only managed one point from their last seven games.

As a result of their troubled recent form, the Latics have entered the relegation positions but are only two points from safety as things stand.

Sharing his thoughts on the Wigan hierarchy’s decision to pull the trigger with the 42-year-old, Carlton Palmer told Football League World: “Well, it has come as a surprise to me that they have sacked him.

“I’m very surprised because three weeks ago he signed a three-year deal.

“I find it I find this amazing. He took over when resources were limited. They were in administration and got them promoted. And, I know results haven’t been great with six defeats in the last seven games, which is not great, but they’re not adrift.

“Look at where Mark Robins was with Coventry about four weeks ago. Now, they are sat half way up the table and are four or five points off the play-off places.

“Sometimes there needs to be a bit of loyalty and a bit of patience.”

The verdict

It does seem a rather reactionary decision after a poor recent run of results, with it not being long ago when Richardson was being linked with jobs in the Championship at clubs with higher expectations.

The Latics have a large proportion of the season to go and get things right, with this upcoming International break providing the Wigan hierarchy with an opportunity to make the correct next decision.

For Richardson, he is still a manager that lots of clubs would look at favourably if they were to part company with their current boss.

It would be no surprise if Richardson is in a new job relatively soon, as when you consider the job he has done at Wigan as a whole, it has been rather impressive.